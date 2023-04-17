KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The American Dream Project is looking for the “Next Great Pop-up Shop” to fill a storefront at the Fort Henry Mall.

According to a Facebook post, one winner will be awarded retail space in the mall for twelve weeks during the holiday season and $1,000 for design and space build-out.

The American Dream Project’s website says the winner will also receive branded signage and “coming soon” graphics, a team of marketing and graphic design professionals, access to marketing training, ongoing promotion and more.

Fort Henry Mall will cover the rent but the winner is responsible for utilities.

To qualify the winner must have a “professionally merchandised” store ready to open by October 1, be responsible for staffing and adhere to the mall’s hours of operation, execute a short-time license agreement, have insurance and more.

The application deadline is Saturday, May 6. The shop must open on October 1 and will close on December 31. You can apply here.