American Airlines announces dual-class service flights to Dallas-Fort Worth from Tri-Cities Airport

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Anyone looking to fly from the Tri-Cities to Dallas will now have the option to fly first-class.
According to a release from Tri-Cities Airport Authority, American Airlines flights from TRI to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) will soon have 65 seats on the flight, nine of which will be first-class seating.
Currently, the American flights to DFW have 44 single-class seats.
“We are proud to add more seats between Tri-Cities and our largest hub, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport,” said Philippe Puech, Senior Manager of Network Planning at American. “This increased commitment highlights the successful partnership between American Airlines, the Tri-Cities Airport Authority and the Tri-Cities community.”
In 2019, TRI recorded more than 448,000 total passengers visiting the area.
The release says American Airlines offers nonstop service to Charlotte, North Carolina and Dallas-Fort Worth from TRI.
You can book flights at TRI by clicking here.