Amendments continue for proposed Katie Beckett Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee continues to move forward with implementing a program to help children with special needs get insurance coverage.

The Tennessee Disability Coalition announced that the TennCare Bureau has helped them in correcting examples of premiums for Part A of the Katie Beck Program.

The program will insure all children with special needs and long term disabilities will receive access to healthcare, no matter their parents’ income.

If you’re interested in learning more about the program, a webinar is set for this week. That will be Thursday, August 29 from 5 to 7 p.m.

You can register for the program by visiting the Tennessee Disability Coalition Facebook page.