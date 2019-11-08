AMC Theatres celebrating Veterans Day weekend with free large popcorn for military members

In recognition of all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces, AMC Theatres is offering military members a free large popcorn to enjoy with their movie on Veterans Day weekend.

This special offer is available to active duty service members and veterans who purchase a military priced ticket using their AMC Stubs membership from Friday, November 8, to Monday, November 11.

AMC Stubs members with a valid military I.D. will receive a military discount and a free large popcorn all weekend long at participating theatres.

AMC offers military ticket pricing every day at more than 500 locations nationwide. Service members can save at least 10 percent on standard evening ticket prices. A valid military I.D. is required at the box office when purchasing tickets to be eligible for a discount.

“In addition to year-round military pricing at AMC, this Veterans Day we are excited to salute the men and women who are currently serving, or who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces with a special treat of free large popcorn to enjoy with their film,” said Jennifer Douglass, Senior Vice President, AMC Food & Beverage. Military ticket pricing includes premium format experiences and holidays but does not apply to matinee showtimes when all guests can enjoy AMC’s existing value prices on movie tickets.

A list of participating locations can be found: HERE.

