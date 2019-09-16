AMC Johnson City theater renovations complete; alcohol coming soon

















JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 cameras got an inside look at AMC Johnson City 14 after a six-month-long renovation project.

Each theater now includes power and heated recliners, new movie screens and restored sound systems, online ticketing, and an expanded menu.

Officials at AMC also said they will be adding the ‘AMC MacGuffins adult beverage concept’ in the coming weeks.

The new menu items include loaded hot dogs, stone-fired flatbread pizzas, and bacon mac & cheese.

