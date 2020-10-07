Ambulance crashes into truck on Erwin Highway Tuesday night

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An ambulance rushing to the hospital Tuesday night crashed into a truck on Erwin Highway Monday night, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to the report, the ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital, traveling east on Highway 107 and attempting to pass through traffic.

The driver reported that as he was passing the slowed traffic, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado turned left from the eastbound lane into the westbound lane. The report said that the ambulance driver tried to swerve to miss the truck, but struck the drivers-side door of the vehicle.

Jacob Riddle, 19, told Troopers that he heard and saw the ambulance approaching and that he slowed his vehicle and was trying to turn left in order to clear the road. As Riddle turned his vehicle left, the ambulance hit the truck on the driver side.

Riddle was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, according to the report.