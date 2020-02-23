AMBER Alert update: TBI chase down 300 leads; sheriff’s office warns against social media misinformation; Evelyn Boswell still missing

(WJHL) – Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statement Saturday saying that over 300 leads have been followed since issuing the AMBER Alert for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell on Wednesday.

“None, however, has produced any credible sightings regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn Boswell,” the statement read. “During the investigation, authorities have received a number of conflicting statements. That, combined with the fact that Evelyn was not immediately reported missing, makes this a complicated case.”

Evelyn Boswell was last seen by a babysitter on December 10 or 11, according to a statement made by Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy during a news conference on Friday.

Captain Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 Sunday morning that there have been no new developments in the search for missing Evelyn.

The sheriff’s office is warning the public against misinformation being spread on social media, after photos of investigators circulated, as well as information for a GoFundMe page.

Crews were spotted by bystanders Saturday investigating around the property said to be owned by Evelyn’s grandfather. Seabolt told News Channel 11 that the crews were simply investigating the scene to follow possible leads and that there was no “digging” done, as some social media posts have indicated.

“They weren’t digging, we’re exploring any and everything we can,” Seabolt said. “That’s the problem with social media, it creates so much stir.”

Seabolt told News Channel 11 Sunday morning that the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as the TBI on the case.

A GoFundMe page has surfaced on social media encouraging people to donate to the reward for finding Evelyn. This page is unsanctioned by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

“We have no knowledge of it, we did not create it,” Seabolt said of the GoFundMe page.

Screenshot of the GoFundMe page not created or verified by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

“I don’t know if it’s legit or not,” Seabolt continued. “I would caution anybody to always verify what they are contributing to.”

He said that he contacted GoFundMe Sunday morning to confirm details regarding the page.

As of Saturday evening, the total donations from the public for the reward to find Evelyn amounted to $56,000.

If you wish to donate to the cause, call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-6064, and your information will be taken down.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

