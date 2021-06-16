AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple agencies are still searching for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said Wednesday afternoon that more than 100 people from 19 agencies are searching in the Beech Creek community.

Wells was last seen Tuesday evening on Ben Hill Road. She was reportedly wearing grey pants and a pink shirt with no shoes. Investigators say she is 3-feet tall, weighs 40 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a family member reported her missing to the sheriff’s office around 6:30 p.m. An endangered child alert was issued Tuesday night, which was escalated to an AMBER Alert on Wednesday morning.

Photos: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Lawson said searchers are dealing with rough terrain plus a lack of cell phone and radio service.

Authorities are encouraging Beech Creek residents to check any sheds, crawl spaces, or other potential hiding places and to also check any trail cameras.

Lawson said agencies do not need any help from the public in searching for Wells, but encouraged anyone with information on her possible whereabouts to come forward.

Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The sheriff also said it was too early to tell if there was any foul play involved in the child’s disappearance but added that family members have been cooperative.

“We’re going to continue on until we find Summer and put this case to rest,” Lawson said during a press conference.

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.