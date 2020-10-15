UPDATE: Children found, father arrested after AMBER Alert issued

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Koraleigh Simon, Kayson Jones, & Jason Simon (TBI)

UPDATE: TBI says both children have been found safe and Jason Simon has been taken into custody.

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for two children from Erwin.

Authorities are looking for 5-year-old Koraleigh Simon and 6-year-old Kayson Jones.

TBI believes they may be with Jason Simon, their non-custodial father, who is wanted by Erwin police on kidnapping charges.

Koraleigh and Kayson were last seen earlier Wednesday in Erwin, according to TBI.

Koraleigh is 3-feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Kayson is 3-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 76 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Simon is 6-feet tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com and the WJHL app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss