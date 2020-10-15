UPDATE: Children found, father arrested after AMBER Alert issued

UPDATE: TBI says both children have been found safe and Jason Simon has been taken into custody.
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for two children from Erwin.
Authorities are looking for 5-year-old Koraleigh Simon and 6-year-old Kayson Jones.
TBI believes they may be with Jason Simon, their non-custodial father, who is wanted by Erwin police on kidnapping charges.
Koraleigh and Kayson were last seen earlier Wednesday in Erwin, according to TBI.
Koraleigh is 3-feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Kayson is 3-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 76 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Simon is 6-feet tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com and the WJHL app.