SALTVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – To help New Day Recovery patients in need of critical supplies, Amanda’s Closet is now accepting donations of several products.

According to a press release from the nonprofit, a wide variety of products will be accepted at any office location in the Southwest Virginia Community Health System:

Clothing

Soaps, Shampoos and Body Washes

Toothbrushes and Toothpaste

Deodorant, Lotions and Razors

Feminine Hygiene Products

Toilet Paper and Paper Towels

Detergents and Dish Soaps

Cleaners and Hand Sanitizers

Products donated to Amanda’s Closet will go to the patients and guests of New Day Recovery, a substance abuse recovery system based in the region. The closet was originally founded by Amanda French of New Day Recovery to provide for the acute needs of the program.

“We have so many patients who lack the basic needs,” said Melissa Doane-Williams, New Day’s behavioral health supervisor. “I had someone tell me on Monday ‘If I had a bed to sleep in, I would stop using meth.'”

We take little things like having a bed for granted, but there are a lot of people in our community that have nowhere to go and nowhere to sleep. We do not have the capabilities of offering beds to people, at this point, but thought we could start somewhere.”