GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tusculum University Alumni Yard Sale on Saturday raised $2,600 for dorm renovations.

Community members gathered at Tusculum’s Welcome Center, many leaving with their arms full, a release from the university stated.

“We are ecstatic with the turnout and the support we received from the community for this important initiative to support our students,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president.

The university has received $63,100 of its $110,000 goal to pay for new dorm furniture, flooring, ceiling fans, fresh paint and lighting.

“Raising nearly $2,600 at the yard sale was a fantastic outcome, and I am thankful to my fellow alumni and the community for making this event so meaningful,” said President of the Alumni Executive Board and 1976 graduate Bob Kleinertz.