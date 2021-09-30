Alumni group calls for changes at Milligan University

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An organization is calling on Milligan University to adopt policies that are more LGBTQ-friendly.

Those traveling down Highway 67 near the university may notice a billboard that the group Milligan for All put up. It reads: “There are no limits on God’s love.”

Milligan for All wants to see changes at the private Christian university. Organizer Jonathan Hall says the sign tells LGBTQ+ students and staff that they have allies.

“There’s no limit to what anyone as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, as a member of any gender or any gender association can accomplish,” Hall said.

Hall and the other Milligan for All organizers are Milligan graduates. Hall, a 2003 graduate, said he was surprised by how little progress the university has made since then on LGBTQ+ issues.

In a statement, Milligan said it agreed with the message on the billboard.

“Milligan agrees with the statement on the billboard: There are no limits on God’s love. We had two speakers on campus this week who represent two different views on this topic. They brought very helpful perspectives and wisdom that, regardless of theological convictions on this topic, we are called to love and show grace to each other. At Milligan, we are striving to stand on our theological convictions while at the same time being a loving community that shows Christ-like compassion, mutual respect, humility, forgiveness, and grace.” Milligan University

Hall said Milligan for All is concerned with university policies they say hurt LGBTQ+ students, namely the university’s statement on human sexuality and its non-discrimination guidelines.

The statement, originally posted in April this year and amended in May, said the university’s theological position is that sex is meant to be shared by a married man and woman. The statement added that LGBTQ+ students are welcome at school and do not face discipline for their sexuality or gender preference.

The university’s non-discrimination guidelines do not include sexuality or gender as protected from discrimination.

Hall said Milligan for All has been received well by students both on-campus and graduated.

“It’s been important to them that they’ve been and heard and that we love them,” Hall said.

He added the billboard’s timing and placement are meant to gain attention for these issues prior to Milligan’s homecoming weekend.