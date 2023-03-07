GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — ALPS Adult Day Services of Greeneville is hosting its annual masquerade ball and silent auction fundraiser on March 25.

The fundraiser will be held in the historic Capitol Theatre in Greenville on Saturday, March 25 with doors opening at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “The Phantom of the Opera.”

A masquerade mask is required, however, mask face painting is an option.

Tickets can be purchased here. To learn more about ALPS Adult Day Services in Greeneville, visit their website.