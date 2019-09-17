Local Alo Tennessee Inc. employees affected by foreign competition eligible for job assistance

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) – Employees from a Telford company can now submit applications for Trade Adjustment Assistance benefits to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

According to a release from TDLWD, this includes workers from Luttrell Staffing Group, Randstad USA and Express Employment Professionals in Telford, Tennessee.

Workers who were identified by the Office of Trade Adjustment Assistance as having been affected by foreign competition are eligible for job assistance.

TDLWD says these workers may be entitled to benefits, retraining and reemployment services.

The U.S. Department of Labor approved the petition for benefits with an impact date of August 7, 2018, a certification date of September 8, 2019 and an expiration date of September 8, 2021.

Any former employees or current ones who have been threatened with future layoffs can call the American Job Center in Johnson City at 423-610-0222.

The job center is open from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Monday-Friday.