JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After community votes placed Alley Kat as the Tri-Cities’ best food truck, another vote is helping decide the eatery’s future.

As part of their Tri-Cities Best social media push, Alley Kat promised their fans that a victory would mean a brand new flavor of Philly sandwich that they get to choose from. Now, they’re taking nominations from all around the region.

“We wanted to give back to the public,” said Austin Britt, co-owner of Alley Kat. “When we first got the truck we had a similar survey and it had a huge response.”

That original survey let them know what first items to bring to the menu. When they first started, however, the relaunched business didn’t have the capacity to carry as many products as the previous incarnation.

“Now that we’re experienced, we’ve been open and we’re ready to add some more items to it,” Britt said. “Maybe bring back some of the ones that we took off.”

One of the items that they’ve heard a lot about is the Lazy Cuban, a previous menu item that former regulars still request from time to time. To make your opinion heard, Britt recommended keeping an eye on the truck’s social media pages.