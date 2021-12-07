Alley Kat returning to Johnson City in mid-January, new owners say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Less than a month after a popular food truck was listed for sale, new owners shared that the downtown eatery would make a return in mid-January.

Alley Kat — known for American food favorites like wings, cheesesteaks and French fries — will reopen its truck doors to continue a legacy of dishing out freshly made food, and its new owners are up for the challenge.

News Channel 11 reached out to Paezha McCartt and Austin Britt, who revealed they will spend the month of December preparing for the big opening in January.

McCartt and Britt plan to host a grand opening that will feature specials, the launch of a loyalty program and new menu items.

“First and foremost, we saw the sheer amount of love the community has for Alley Kat. Everyone was so sad to see it close, including ourselves. This — coupled with the fact that it seemed to be a smart business investment — sparked our initial interest. We then learned more of the history of Alley Kat and how it first came to Johnson City, which is full of traditions and legacies that we hope to continue. So, because we love this community, we love the history and traditions of Alley Kat, and it seemed like a great business venture. It was a win-win situation all the way around.” Paezha McCartt

The new owners say they hope to honor the food truck’s tradition and food style. However, they plan to offer more open hours and days. McCartt said they also plan to travel to more locations and be a beneficial part of their community.

According to the new owners, nothing will be taken off the Alley Kat menu. Additions to it could include new wing flavors, sandwiches and desserts.

The food truck’s primary location will be 216 Ashe Street. When the Alley Kat travels, McCartt and Britt say they plan to post ahead to the truck’s social media accounts.

McCartt is currently completing her doctorate in public health at East Tennessee State University. Co-owner Britt has a master’s degree in business administration and works as the financial executive at Tri-State Sand LLC.