JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of waiting, Alley Kat has reopened in Johnson City.

According to a Facebook post, the food truck specializing in Philly sandwiches had a “soft opening” from around 5 to 9 Friday and will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Hours will run from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The truck will be located at 216 Ashe Street in Johnson City, next to Salvation Army Domestic.

New management began operating Alley Kat in late 2021, with new owners Paezha McCartt and Austin Britt setting January as a tentative opening date before delays.