JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A popular Johnson City-based food truck is partnering with the ‘Safe House’ organization to raise funds for victims of domestic violence.

10% of the money raised Saturday at Alley Kay will go towards benefitting the organization that provides shelter and other services to victims who have experienced domestic violence.

In addition to donating a portion of sales, the food truck will also be collecting items that are on Safe Houses’ wishlist. Those who donate will have a chance to win a $40 Alley Kat gift card according to their Facebook post.

The owners of Alley Kat food truck say this is only the beginning of the work that they hope to do in the community.

“That’s one of the things that we’ve continually said as we’re opening Alley Kat back up that we really wanted Alley Kat to be able to assist us in doing a lot of good in the community, and we want to do that through supporting a lot of cause and initiatives that are really dear to us,” said Paezha McCartt with Alley Kat.

Alley Kat will be serving up Philly cheesesteaks, cheesesteak fries, wings and more until 9 p.m. on Saturday.