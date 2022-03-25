TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – After enjoying beautiful weather and first blooms in the East Tennessee region over the past couple of weeks, Tri-Cities residents are dealing with another thing the spring season brings – allergies.

Regional Allergy and Asthma Immunology Center Dr. Shailee Madhok said she’s already seen an increase in people coming into the clinic dealing with outdoor allergies and all of the sniffles and sneezes those bring.

“We live in a beautiful place,” Madhok said. “There’s a lot of trees and grasses and flowers and open lands. That’s why we have increased pollen season in this area.”

Madhok said there are a couple of things to do to alleviate symptoms if you are dealing with allergy symptoms, including wearing masks and sunglasses outside.

“We encourage to keep your windows closed especially in the house, as well as in the car, take a shower right away, especially when you’ve been outside for a long time,” Madhok said.

Dr. Marek Pienkowksi’s clinic has a pollen station in Johnson City to measure pollen counts in the area. He said each year they’re seeing more and more pollen.

“Every season tends to be a little bit more powerful because, believe it or not, but global warming, it contributes to higher pollen counts,” Pienkowski said.

Allergists said around 25% of people suffer from allergies, and East Tennessee is one of the most heavily impacted areas.

“Majority of trees are already pollinating, and there’s probably about three dozen species of tree pollen which are producing pollen in Eastern Tennessee,” Pienkowski said. “Actually, the spectrum is probably much greater.”

Pienkowski said the tree pollen numbers are expected to peak in about two weeks and then the region will start seeing more grass pollen.

“It’s sunny and windy, and you know everybody wants to take a nice breath of fresh air, but it comes with a cost for patients who suffer from allergies,” Madhok said.