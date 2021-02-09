Allegiant to begin nonstop flights from Asheville to Destin, Fla. in May 2021

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – A new route to Florida is available for those who fly out of Asheville.

According to a release from Allegiant, the airline will begin providing flights from Asheville Regional Airport to Destin, Florida.

The flights will connect to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport starting on May 27, 2021.

“With its incredible white sand beaches, Destin is an increasingly sought-after destination for outdoor recreational activities,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue. “We’re excited to offer our brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service for Ashville residents to access this unique Florida getaway.”

According to the release, the route will operate twice each week. You can find flight times and fares by clicking here.

“Allegiant’s long history at Asheville Regional Airport has included significant service to and from many Florida markets,” said Lew Bleiweis, executive director. “And now we are pleased to welcome service to Destin and the Florida panhandle, the corner of Florida we’ve been waiting for – now easily accessible with great nonstop flights. We look forward to celebrating this new service when it starts in May.”