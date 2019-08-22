Alleged incident involving drunk school board member prompts Commonwealth’s Attorney response

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Several News Channel 11 viewers reached out to us about an alleged incident involving a Lee County, Virginia School Board member at a liquor store.

News Channel 11’s Jackie DeFusco has reached out to several people, including Commonwealth’s Attorney for Lee County Fuller Cridlin.

In a statement from Commonwealth’s Attorney for Lee County Fuller Cridlin, he confirmed that he was able to review a part of that surveillance video of the alleged incident at Papa Bear’s market.

Cridlin said he then drafted and mailed a letter to the Attorney General’s office explaining the situation to see if they would proceed with further investigation.

He also noted that because this alleged incident involved an elected official, his office does not have the authority to initiate an investigation.

You can read Cridlin’s full statement below:

“My office has received various complaints and media inquiries

regarding alleged drunk and disorderly conduct of a Lee County School

Board member and another individual on July 27, 2019 at Papa Bear’s

market. My understanding is that a call requesting law enforcement

assistance was made from Papa Bears market on that date but the

individuals involved left before law enforcement arrived. The Virginia

Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, after receiving their own

complaints regarding the alleged incident, obtained a copy of the

surveillance video of the alleged incident on August 5, 2019. I was

shown a short portion of the surveillance video in the afternoon of

August 6, 2019. The portion of the video I viewed appeared to

corroborate the many complaints I had received. So, on August 7, 2019,

I drafted and mailed a letter to the Attorney General’s office

explaining the situation so that the agency could determine whether to

proceed with further investigation in the matter. I referred the

matter to the Attorney General’s Office because the alleged incident

involves an elected official. Any Virginia State Police investigation

of an elected official for any criminal violation, misdemeanor or

otherwise, must be initiated by the Attorney General’s Office, the

Governor’s office, or a special grand jury. (See Virginia Code Section

52-8.2). My office does not have the authority to initiate an

investigation in any matter involving an elected official. Therefore,

the Attorney General’s office must determine whether to proceed with

further investigation in this matter. I would refer all other

inquiries about the matter to that agency.”

H. Fuller Cridlin, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Lee County

A spokesperson with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority told Jackie that Papa Bear’s does have a license with ABC to sell alcohol, but customers are not allowed to consume it on the premises.

That spokesperson also said that they looked into the issue in early August and obtained video surveillance of the incident.

A special agent and enforcement group concluded that store employees responded appropriately when the incident occurred because they called the police and asked two people to leave the premises.

News Channel 11’s Jackie DeFusco also reached out to the Lee County, Virginia School Board and is awaiting a response.

When she reached out to the Office of the Virginia Attorney General she got the following response:

“Good afternoon Jackie—The OAG generally does not comment on pending investigations, even to confirm whether or not one exists. I’m sorry I can’t be more helpful right now! “ –Office of the Attorney General

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.