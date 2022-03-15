KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several projects are in the works for the Allandale Mansion using $285,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Improvements will include a newly paved driveway and parking areas around the property, along with landscaping details and video cameras throughout the property, according to a joint release from the city of Kingsport and the property.

The release detailed that shrubs and trees had grown to envelop the front of the building, and crews already worked to fix them.

“We had to do it because we couldn’t wait until spring,” said Allandale Mansion Curator Rod Gemayel. “We took out the big trees, removed the shrubs and reduced the size of our bed. It was just something we knew we needed to do.”

Gemayel added that the video cameras will be installed throughout strategic locations across the property, and this measure is not a response to a particular incident.

“It’s something we’ve known we need to add because you never know what’s going to happen,” he said.

The mansion opens its doors to hundreds of events a year, including weddings, reunions, parties, showers and receptions. For more information, click here.