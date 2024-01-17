KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Allandale Mansion is hosting its second annual Mardi Gras Masquerade Mystery event in Feburary.

The event will be expanded to three nights this year due to the high turnout from last year, the City of Kingsport said in a release.

Attendees are encouraged to wear Mardi Gras-themed masks, costumes, and other festive attire.

The “mystery” game is comparable to the game CLUE, as guests will try to determine who committed the murder, the weapon that was used and the room where the murder took place. Clues will be provided upon arrival and throughout the evening.

On Feb. 8 from 6 – 8 p.m., the cost is $50 per person, including beer, wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres. The event on Feb. 9 and 10 will run from 7 – 8:30 p.m. for $30 per person, including hurricane punch and desserts.

To register for the event, click here. Registration is also available by clicking on the CivicRec link in the Connect Kingsport app or going to www.kingsporttn.gov and clicking on “CivicRec,” then searching for “murder mystery” in the search bar.

Tickets may also be purchased by calling the Allandale office at 423-229-9422 or visiting the Allandale website. The last day to purchase a ticket for the event is Feb. 5.