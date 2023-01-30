KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Allandale Mansion will host a Mardi Gras-themed Murder Mystery event in February.

The event will include a murder mystery for people to solve, desserts, hurricane punch, coffee and a bring-your-own-cigar lounge. The first-ever Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder Mystery will take place on Feb. 18 from 7-9 p.m. at the Allandale Mansion.

Tickets are $30 per person, and Mardi Gras-themed masks, costumes and attire are encouraged. Clues for the game will be provided upon arrival at the mansion.

Tickets can be purchased at www.kingsporttn.gov, by calling 423-229-9422, at the Allandale Mansion website or at Blue Ridge Properties at 321 Broad Street in Kingsport. Tickets can be purchased from now until Feb. 16.