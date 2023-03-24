KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Allandale Mansion will host its annual Easter Egg Roll on Saturday, April 1.

The event will take place on the mansion’s front lawn from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids can participate in an egg roll, egg hunt, games, and a visit by the Easter Bunny, according to the City of Kingsport.

“Even though it’ll be April 1, we won’t be fooling around that day,” Program Administrator Renee Ensor said in a release. “Kids can expect to enjoy a morning full of games, treats and egg-rolling fun.”

The event is free and open to children 10 years and under.

Easter is on Sunday, April 9 this year.