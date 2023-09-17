KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 45th annual Allandale Car Show took place on Sunday, which also served as a special 70th-anniversary party for the Chevrolet Corvette.

The car show was organized by the Dan’l Boone Car Club, which is this region’s Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) affiliate. An estimated 400 vehicles turned out for the car show’s 45th year.

Coordinator for the Corvette display, Gary Head, told News Channel 11 there was a car from each of the model’s generations throughout time.

“What we’re celebrating is the 70th anniversary of Corvette,” he said. “There’s eight generations of Corvette, C1 through C8. We have one special Corvette of each design up the sidewalk of the mansion.”

All types of vehicles were welcome at the car show, although the spotlight was indeed on the Corvette and its looks throughout the years.

The West Ridge High School JROTC assists each year, working concessions and greeting visitors, with some proceeds benefitting that program.