“All Pro Dad” program works to connect dads and kids at Indian Trail Intermediate School

Dads and other father figures meet with their kids during monthly “All Pro Dad” meeting at Indian Trail Intermediate School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Quality time between dads and kids is the mission of a new program at Indian Trail Intermediate School.

The “All Pro Dads” Program is a national organization. This school year, educators at Indian Trail launched their own chapter.

The group meets on the first Friday of every month before school starts to tackle conversations about the topic of the month. All Pro Dad provides a curriculum and educational material to help guide the conversations.

Uncles, grandparents, and even male teachers have stepped in for kids whose fathers may not be able to attend.

5th-grade teacher Glynna Carruthers was the driving force behind getting the program to the school.

“It’s really taken off this year. It’s been a very positive program,” said Carruthers.

The educators said more often than not, moms are the ones taking on school responsibilities. They said they hope the meetings help dads feel more comfortable in the school setting.

“This is a great opportunity for kids to have their dads here, and then to watch their teachers interact with the students interact with the fathers when they come in,” said Dr. James Jacob, Principal. “I think they feel more comfortable being here and just getting dads in the door sometimes that’s huge. So we’re here for pickup when it comes to watching and intramurals.”

Dads and stand-ins are asked to start the meeting by telling their child something they’re proud of them for, before moving into the meeting’s topic of discussion.

School Counselor Garrett McDonald is one of the educators that leads the meetings. He said each month the educators involved plan out their meeting and get the cafeteria set up in advance. Often, they’re using their free time to make the meetings happen.

McDonald said they try to tackle topics that may be harder for dads to address on their own, but in a conversational way.

“We try to have that it’s like a conversation for dads and their kids or parents, whoever’s fulfilling that role that day,” said McDonald. “For instance, today was consistency, and just how that impacts you, as a dad, how that impacts you as a child.”

Carruthers said the program also provides daily emails to dads to use between meetings, but organizers said they often take the meeting topics home.

“So when they’re eating supper, hopefully, they’re talking about the meetings and talking about the topics that they have discussed at the meetings in it,” said Glenna Russell, 5th-grade math teacher. “You know, families are so busy. So I think it’s it’s harder maybe for dads to connect with their kids.”

The dads we spoke with said it impacts their relationships with their other kids as well.

“So a lot of times we’ll talk at home at the dinner table about what we talked about,” said Scott Linn. “So I’ve got an older son as well, that’s at Liberty Bell and so it kind of helps me even open up conversations with him.”

Educators hope to expand the program to more schools.

“The fifth grade is moving back down into the elementary school, so some of the teachers are moving down,” said Russell. “We’re excited to kind of hopefully pull that program out into other elementary schools inside Johnson City.”

All Pro Dad provides materials for both schools and families. To learn more about the program click here.