All Hawkins Co. schools to close Friday due to ‘increased illness’

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Hawkins County Schools announced Tuesday morning that all school sites would close Friday, January 31 due to increased illness.
In a post on the school system’s Facebook Page, Director of Schools Matt Hixson said in part, ” We are also seeing many of our hard-working and dedicated teachers, staff, and bus drivers affected by both the flu and stomach viruses at this time. Our staff will use Friday, January 31 to thoroughly clean and disinfect all classrooms, common areas, cafeterias and buses.”