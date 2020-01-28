All Hawkins Co. schools to close Friday due to ‘increased illness’

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
WEBPICHAWKINSCOBUS4_41690

FILE

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Hawkins County Schools announced Tuesday morning that all school sites would close Friday, January 31 due to increased illness.

In a post on the school system’s Facebook Page, Director of Schools Matt Hixson said in part, ” We are also seeing many of our hard-working and dedicated teachers, staff, and bus drivers affected by both the flu and stomach viruses at this time. Our staff will use Friday, January 31 to thoroughly clean and disinfect all classrooms, common areas, cafeterias and buses.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss