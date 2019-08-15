All ETSU residence halls now have lifesaving drug Narcan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – All East Tennessee State University residence halls now have the lifesaving drug Narcan or Naloxone.

It reverses the effects of an opioid overdose in seconds – allowing enough time for medical professionals to step in.

Generation RX at ETSU’s Gatton College of Pharmacy is dedicated to teaching safe medication practices.

Wednesday – a Narcan training class for residence advisors and directors.

“Signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose, so what to look for, what to do when you come across somebody who has overdosed on opioids,” Generation RX Chair Dawnna Metcalfe said.

The class was for the school community to be aware of how to help someone if they’re unresponsive from an opioid overdose and need Narcan.

It’s a lifesaving drug that’s now in every residence hall AED on campus – in a region experiencing the opioid epidemic firsthand.

“We’ll also be providing some open training this year in both the fall and spring semester for residents on campus in the hopes of educating as many individuals that we possibly can,” Residence Life Associate Director Adrianna Guram said.

13 Narcan nasal sprays are already in place.

“Many of our AED cabinets, when you open the door to the cabinet, it sends a signal automatically to our public safety department and they send officers,” Environmental Health and Safety Director Mark Jee said.

Generation RX is working to ensure everyone knows how to safely use Narcan.

“It’s really important for us to break the stigma, to let it be known that naloxone is really for everyone. You never know when you’re going to come across someone who has experienced an opioid overdose,” Metcalfe said.

Over the next month or two – all AED cabinets on campus will have Narcan in them. There’s about 67 of them.

This was all made possible through grant funding.