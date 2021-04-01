Ali B’s Boutique celebrates grand opening at The Mall at Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Family-owned and Tennessee-based boutique Ali B’s held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate their grand opening.

According to a release, this is the first brick and mortar location for the store.

“We are elated that Ali B’s Boutique chose The Mall at Johnson City for its first brick and mortar location,” said Ashley Grindstaff, General Manager at The Mall at Johnson City in the release. “Ali B’s Boutique is a local favorite and enhances the overall experience for guests.”

Ali B’s has been a micro boutique and an online business for three and a half years.

Their store is in the upper level of the mall, across from Palmetto Moon.

