NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough) has introduced a bill to block the release of autopsy and medical examiner reports of child violent crime victims.

Named the “Child Victims’ Privacy Act,” the bill was first introduced by House Majority Leader William Lamberth during the special session in August after the deadly Covenant School shooting in Nashville last year. It was passed in the House but was not voted on by the Senate.

“No parent should ever have to worry about seeing the extremely sensitive details of their child’s murder made public,” Alexander said. “This legislation will provide important protections for these families to ensure they are not further traumatized by graphic photographs and other reports associated with these heinous crimes.”

The bill would allow sensitive documents to be released if the child’s parent is not a suspect in the death and consents to the release or if a court orders the release “upon a showing of good cause.”

The bill also declares that “Medical records of deceased persons, law enforcement investigative reports, and photographs, video, and other images of deceased persons are not public records.”

The bill was referred to the Public Service Subcommittee on Wednesday.