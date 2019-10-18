Alabama reschedules concert at Thunder Valley for August 2020

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced Friday that Alabama has rescheduled their 50th Anniversary Tour concert in Bristol for August 2020.

Alabama was originally scheduled to perform in July 2019 but had to postpone due to lead singer Randy Owen’s ongoing health issues.

The band will now perform at the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre presented by Ballad Health on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. with special guest John Michael Montgomery.

BMS officials said all previously purchased tickets and parking passes will be honored on the day of the show.

We’re told Food City will also present fireworks at the end of the night.

For more information, click HERE.