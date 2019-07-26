Alabama postpones concert at Thunder Valley

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music band Alabama has postponed this Saturday’s concert at Thunder Valley.

The concert was postponed due to lead singer Randy Owen’s ongoing health issues.

“Unfortunately, the group ALABAMA has to announce the postponement of this weekend’s concerts in Columbus, Georgia and Bristol, Tennessee,” said Tony Conway of Conway Entertainment Group. “Randy Owen has been advised by doctors that he cannot perform this weekend as he continues treatment for vertigo and migraines. We apologize for any inconvenience for those that have tickets to these shows, but wish to reassure fans that ALABAMA is trying to reschedule these shows as soon as possible.”

According to Bristol Motor Speedway, all tickets purchased through the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre and Ticketmaster will be honored on the rescheduled date. If a ticketholder is unable to attend, they can get a refund.