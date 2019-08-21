Alabama concert scheduled for September 6 at BMS postponed

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The band Alabama has announced it is postponing the remainder of its 50th Anniversary Tour dates, including the rescheduled date for Bristol Motor Speedway.

That concert was scheduled for September 6.

PREVIOUS STORY: Alabama concert rescheduled for September 6

The original date of July 27 was previously postponed due to lead singer Randy Owen’s ongoing health issues with vertigo and migraines.

ORIGINAL STORY: Alabama postpones Bristol concert

Alabama bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry released a statement:

“The ’50th Anniversary Tour’ has been very special to us. The support of the fans and their energy at all of our shows has led to some of the most fun we’ve ever had onstage. As disappointed as myself, Randy, and Jeff are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy’s recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time. We would like to thank our fans, promoters, and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Bristol Motor Speedway also released a statement:

“We are saddened to hear about Randy Owen’s on-going health issues that have unfortunately led to the postponement of their 50th Anniversary Tour. We continue to work with ALABAMA’s team on a rescheduled date for next year at the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre. No further information is available at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The concert was slated to be the first for BMS’s Thunder Valley Amphitheatre.

According to a BMS spokesperson, “Patrons interested in obtaining a refund can contact the ticket office at 423-BRISTOL.”