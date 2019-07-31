Alabama concert rescheduled for Sept. 6

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Alabama concert originally scheduled to take place last weekend at Thunder Valley has been rescheduled for Friday, September 6.

The concert was postponed last week due to lead singer Randy Owen’s ongoing health issues.

Bristol Motor Speedway says it is adding additional seating to meet consumer demand for the concert.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled concert.

BMS says parking lots will open at 4:30 p.m., gates at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks will light up the sky after the concert.

Those who are unable to attend the rescheduled date and purchased their tickets through the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre or Ticketmaster may contact their point of purchase for a refund by Monday, Aug. 12.

To purchase tickets to the show, call 423-BRISTOL or visit ThunderValleyMusic.com.

