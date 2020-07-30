Alabama concert at Bristol Dragway postponed until August 2021

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Bristol Motor Speedway said the inaugural concert at the new Thunder Valley Amphitheatre has been postponed once again.

The band Alabama will now perform at the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre on August 14, 2021.

The concert was originally scheduled for July 27, 2019 as part of the band’s 50th-anniversary tour.

It was rescheduled again for August 8, 2020.

In a release issued Thursday, speedway officials said in part, “The highly-anticipated concert, which had fans in the Appalachian Highlands region excited to enjoy the iconic Grammy-winning group’s signature style of music, is not structured to align with social distancing measures under the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines.”

All previously purchased tickets and parking passes will be honored for the rescheduled date.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.