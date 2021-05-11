AirPower History Tour to bring WWII aviation to Tri-Cities Airport

CAMARILLO, CA – APRIL 23: A general view of atmosphere during the ‘Better Call Saul’ meet and greet/autograph signing in support of “FiFi” on April 23, 2017 in Camarillo, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A historical tour of World War II-era aircraft will bring sights and sounds to the Tri-Cities this May.

According to a release from the Commemorative Air Force, the following aircraft will be coming to the Tri-Cities Airport:

B-29 Superfortress “FIFI”

A T-6 Texan

A PT-13 Stearman

P-51 Mustang “Gunfighter”

The appearances of the aircraft are part of the Commemorative Air Force’s AirPower History Tour.

Visitors of the tour can view the planes, buy rides, and tour the cockpit of the B-29.

“FIFI” will arrive around noon on May 25 along with the T-6 and PT-13.

“Gunfighter” will arrived on May 28 at noon, according to the release.

The event will be held from May 25-30. The tour will be open from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday-Saturday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The T-6 and PT-13 will offer rides each day, and the P-51 will also offer rides starting at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The Superfortress will fly on both Saturday and Sunday morning, and cockpit tours will be available each day.

Access to the event is $20 for adults, $10 for kids 11-17 and free for anyone 10 and younger.

To book a ride in advance or learn more about the tour and aircraft, click here.