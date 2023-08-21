TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for the East Tennessee region, valid for Tuesday, Aug. 22.

According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), the alert means the air quality in the region on Tuesday may be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Sensitive groups include those with lung diseases like asthma, elderly people, children and those active outdoors. The TDEC recommends anyone with breathing sensitivities reduce prolonged outdoor exertion, watch for a cough or shortness of breath to develop, and keep any needed respiratory medication handy.

Local and regional air quality can be tracked at airnow.gov.