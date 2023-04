BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A U.S. Air Force brass ensemble is set to perform in Bristol later this month.

The performance will take place Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at the Paramount Bristol on State Street.

The concert by the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Airlifter Brass Ensemble will be open to the public with no tickets required.

All musicians are active-duty airmen stationed at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.