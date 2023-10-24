JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The U.S. Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants performed Tuesday night at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.

The band’s Johnson City stop was part of its current tour across the Southeast.

ETSU Music Department Chair Alan Stevens said the concert gave student musicians a chance to see what they could be a part of post-graduation.

“These are all professional musicians that have degrees from universities all across the nation and they audition and are accepted to be a part of the Air Force Band or the Singing Sergeants,” Stevens said. “So it’s really a chance for them to see what a professional opportunity with the degree that they’re getting here at ETSU.”

The band will perform at Appalachian State on Wednesday night.