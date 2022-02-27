TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – In just a couple of days President Joe Biden will address the nation, delivering his first State of The Union speech since taking office.

Not only will national elected officials be listening closely but state lawmakers as well.

Virginia House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore (R) Gate City said that he believes the State of the Union is strong and he hopes that President Biden will share that sentiment when he addresses the nation Tuesday night.

“Anything that happens in D.C. because Virginia is so close you know it’s going to affect us if the economy all of a sudden takes a nosedive. It’s really going to have a big impact on us here in Virginia,” Kilgore said. “You know, we’re rooting for the President, we’re rooting for America. We’re rooting that we can get this going again.”

As the president takes center stage, lawmakers have some concerns that they hope will be addressed.

“We’re seeing a lot of folks who are suffering, whether it’s at the gas pump or the grocery store, you know paying a lot higher prices,” Kilgore said. “We need to get our arms around that, and I hope we have a plan.”

The Keystone pipeline and Ukraine are also topics lawmakers from our region want to be discussed. Rep. Scotty Campbell (R) Mountain City said that Tennessee would be served best by funding for infrastructure, like improvements to highways and bridges.

“There are a lot of infrastructure needs that don’t get talked about enough, and those truly need to be addressed, and the federal assistance needs to be there in order for that to happen,” Campbell said. “That’s one specific category under which the President could lead.”

The State of the Union address will air on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.

“I hope that Joe Biden shows that Tuesday night when he makes his speech that you know we still live in the greatest country in the world,” Kilgore said. “We got the greatest opportunities in the world.”