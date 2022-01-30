Ahead of ‘State of the State Address’ lawmakers discuss priorities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennesseans and lawmakers will be turning on their TV’s and watching intently Monday night as Governor Bill Lee delivers his “State of the State” address.

Lee is expected to not only share his vision for Tennessee, but also a budget and his legislative priorities for the year.

“I think it will really be dominated in many regards by education issues in the state,” Sen. Jon Lundberg (R) Bristol said. “The Governor’s indicated a strong willingness, and I think most of us want to see a revamping of the way we fund education in the state.”

While education is likely the main topic that will be addressed Monday night, local lawmakers said anything can be brought up. One topic that has been discussed in great length so far this year is redistricting.

Districts are re-divided every decade after the census due to population growth, it’s something they’ve been working on diligently since the session began.

“We did some redrawing of the maps,” Rep. John Holsclaw Jr. (R) Elizabethton said. “Primarily in the Nashville area and some in West Tennessee. Of course, my district got hit a little bit.”

Holsclaw said his district gained 7,000 people in the Roan Mountain area.

Outside of redistricting, lawmakers have been working to propose bills on issues that matter most to them.

“I’ve worked for four or five years to try to equalize the funding of nurses across our school districts in Northeast Tennessee,” Rep. David Hawk (R) Greeneville said. “We’re trying to get social work professionals inside each school district.”

“I’ve got about 35 bills,” Lundberg said. “Ranging everything from local bills to ones that deal with associations, and one mayor who’d like to create a new city. A lot of my time has been spent on the education committee.”

On Monday night, local lawmakers will see what Governor Lee has in store for Tennessee.

The newly released budget is expected to be a big topic of discussion, as that will drive a lot of what legislators do in the new year.