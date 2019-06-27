Agricultural water to be exempt from sales tax starting July 1 in Kingsport

FRITCHTON, IN – JULY 17: Corn is watered with an irrigation system on July 17, 2012 near Fritchton, Indiana. The corn and soybean belt in the middle of the nation is experiencing one of the worst droughts in more than five decades. Indiana was the nation’s fourth largest corn producer in 2011. (Photo by Scott […]

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new state law that will go into effect July 1 will result in the city of Kingsport not charging sales tax on water used for agriculture and farming purposes.

In a release from the City of Kingsport, it was specified that for water to qualify for this exemption, it must be used exclusively for farming and agriculture.

Anyone who qualifies must notify the Customer Service Department and give a copy of their State of Tennessee Agricultural Exemption Certificate.

To notify the Customer Service Department, visit their site at 225 W. Center Street from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Monday – Friday.

If you have questions, call 423-245-1019.

For more details, visit the City of Kingsport’s website by clicking here.