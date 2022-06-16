HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said Thursday that the agency has yet to find a bear associated with the “aggressive bear activity” that closed a Watauga Lake campground.

Cardens Bluff has remained closed all week because the TWRA has evidence that a bear took food and garbage at the campground. Officials told News Channel 11 that they set two traps for the bear but have not caught it.

TWRA workers do not yet feel as though the bear left the area.

Campers should properly store food in bear-proof containers so bears are not attracted to scents from camping areas. Some other items to lock or seal away include products such as toothpaste, shampoo, lotion, cooking utensils, empty cans and wrappers.

Food should be stored away from the sleeping and cooking area of a campsite.