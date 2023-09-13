KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) will continue to help Kingsport residents in paying their utility bills into the spring of 2024.

According to the City, the UETHDA will offer their assistance to low-income households through March 31, 2024. Families who qualify can apply for assistance in paying their delinquent bills through the agency.

The UETHDA will be set up in the lobby of Kingsport City Hall and in their RV in the city hall parking lot on Friday, Sept. 15. Agency officials will offer help from 9 a.m. until noon and again from 1-3 p.m.

The agency provides aid through federal COVID-19 grant money previously awarded to help low-income families through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. Families qualify based off their total income and the number of people in their household.

A release from the City of Kingsport said anyone who qualifies will receive $250 to their account, even if they owe as little as $10. Additionally, the City stated some Kingsport utility customers could be granted as much as $5,000.

Those who plan to work with the UETHDA are asked to bring at least one social security card belonging to someone in the household, a copy of a driver’s license and a form of ID for the person filling out the application. Proof of income for the last 30 days should also be brought to city hall.

The program has assisted more than 900 Kingsport customers with bills totaling $400,000 since August 2022, according to the release.