AGC announces sale of Church Hill, Abingdon glass plants

TOKYO (WJHL) — AGC Inc. has announced the sale of its Abingdon and Church Hill glass plants.

The company said Wednesday that it had reached an agreement to sell its North American architectural glass business to Cardinal Glass Industries for $450 million. In addition to the Church Hill and Abingdon plants, the deal also includes the sale of a third plant in Kansas.

Pending the approval of regulators, AGC expects to close the deal in July.

It is unclear how the three manufacturing sites will be impacted by the sale.

Tokyo-based AGC expects to see a profit of 25 billion yen from the sale, which is about $226 million.

Cardinal Glass is based in Minnesota and manufactures, develops, and sells window and door glass for residential use.