WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a historic lynching marker in Wise County was stolen, the group who unveiled it less than two months ago said the theft will not stop them from building a new one.

The marker was dedicated to David Hurst, a 1920 lynching victim, in September by the Wise County City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition. The sign was erected on Kent Junction Road in a remote part of the county.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office reports that the marker is believed to have been stolen around Nov. 10.

“For someone to come down and just tear it down and destroy it, carry it off, it’s awful,” said Frank Gravely with the coalition.

The marker’s unveiling on September 24 this year was met with a celebration by the coalition. The sign served as a reminder of Hurst’s fate. Not much else is known about Hurst, save that he was a Black coal miner from Alabama.

UVA Wise professor Thomas Costa, who serves as head of the History and Philosophy department at the school, helped start the marker project in 2018 to help the community remember the victims of lynching.

“We don’t have anything else that we know about him,” Costa said of Hurst. “He worked for Blackwoods Coal Company.”

According to Costa, Hurst was in the county jail in 1920 after being arrested for allegedly breaking into a home.

“{A] white mob came and broke him out of jail and took him close to where they thought the scene of the crime was and hanged him,” Costa said.

Costa’s research identified two other lynching victims in Wise County, both of which are memorialized or set to be.

One for victim Leonard Woods was erected in 2021 near Pound Gap. Another for Wylie Gwynn is set to be installed in Coeburn.

Wise County Sheriff E. Grant Kilgore told News Channel 11 that an investigation into the sign’s theft is open. However, as of Tuesday, investigators have not been able to identify any witnesses.

“Obviously some activity, footprints that kind of stuff,” Kilgore said. “There’s nothing that we can pull.”

The Hurst marker is one of three planned for the county. Each is meant to serve as a historical location dedicated to the memory of lynching victims.

Gravely said vandalism to the signs is not surprising, but to him, the signs are vital to Wise County in order for residents to understand the past.

“How can we keep living in the future if we don’t know anything about the past?” Gravely asked.

Should the sign not be recovered, the coalition is determined to replace the Hurst marker. Committee members could meet as early as next week to discuss getting the sign replaced.

“We’ll just put another one up and keep going if we have to put two or three up,” Gravely said.

Kilgore said he hopes the original marker can be found and restored – and those responsible held accountable.

“It symbolizes a part of our history that is not positive,” Kilgore said. “Did not allow the justice system to work as it is supposed to work.”

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information about the sign’s whereabouts or the individuals responsible call the office at 1-276-328-3566.