After handing out 600 free flags, local business to help TriPride hand out 600 more

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – June is Pride Month, and after TriPride had to cancel its event for 2020 because of the coronavirus, they decided to mark the month in another way.

The group announced Wednesday morning that they would hand out 600 free Pride flags for anyone who wanted one. They also said they would mail the flags, but shipping and handling would have to be paid for.

“We have been blown away with responses from our community people from here locally, but also people who have moved away as far away as Alaska, New York and D.C.,” said Jason Willis, who does marketing for TriPride. “They requested those 600 pride flags that we had all within one day.”

However, a local business decided to step up. The Red Door Agency in Kingsport provided a donation that will allow for 600 more flags to be handed out for free.

“It’s because of community support and support from businesses like Red Door Agency that believe in the value of all community members that we are able to do what we can for our community,” Willis said.

The flag distribution has also given TriPride a chance to give back to the local business community. Those picking up flags will be directed to a local business in either Kingsport, Johnson City or Bristol.

“We asked them to go to local businesses as pickup locations,” Willis said. “That way we can help those local businesses by bringing foot traffic to their door.”

You can learn more about how to claim a free flag on the TriPride website.