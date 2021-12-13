African American Policy Forum hosts press briefing with fired Sullivan County teacher Matthew Hawn

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The African American Policy Forum (AAPF) hosted a press conference Monday ahead of fired Sullivan County teacher Matthew Hawn’s appeal hearing to get his job back.

The nearly-hour-long briefing consisted of a panel discussion from AAPF leadership, Hawn supporters as well as Hawn himself.

On the call was award-winning author, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and poet Kyla Jennée Lacey.

It was their work Hawn used as study material in his contemporary issues class for which he was terminated.

The pair of authors spoke during the conference of their personal experiences and how they believe it is necessary for the Black perspective to be shared in the classroom.

Hawn agreed.

“I did not introduce the students to my perspectives. I wanted the students to understand the perspectives of Ta-Nehisi Coates and Kyla Jenee Lacey. They don’t have to agree with their perspectives, but what I do is I asked the students to understand their perspectives and their points of view, which is very important in our community. You know, my community is a 95% white school community,” he said.

Dr. Kimberlé Crenshaw, Executive Director of The African American Policy Forum is now speaking for Mr. Hawn and says she hopes the Sullivan Count BOE will hear his appeal tomorrow and give him his job back — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 13, 2021

He argued that his students are not academically competitive with their peers in other areas of the country because they are exposed to more diverse educational content.

“My students have to go out and compete for jobs and admissions into the top universities. And while a student in Amherst, Massachusetts can discuss some things, we can’t do that in Sullivan County and that is a disservice to them,” Hawn said.

Dr. Kimberlé Crenshaw is the executive director of The African American Policy Forum and a supporter of Hawn’s agenda.

“I come to you all today as a scholar, third-generation teacher, and as an American deeply troubled by the war on teachers that is unfolding under the guise of protecting our students from indoctrination,” she said.

Crenshaw said that she believes children should be taught about the experiences of those different from themselves, especially today. She added that she thought Hawn’s classroom material for which he was terminated was both timely and appropriate.

He says he hopes young people are exposed to Black history because they are the “leaders of tomorrow” and deserve to be exposed to as many perspectives as possible — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 13, 2021

“Matthew has been deprived that both his livelihood and his passion because he sought to help his students think through the fraught moment of last year’s protests over the police killing of George Floyd and the police shooting up Jacob Blake,” she said.

Members of the AAPF said that they would be present at the appeal hearing scheduled for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Blountville.

Sumi Cho, director of Strategic Initiatives for AAPF, came out of retirement to lead the #TruthBeTold campaign.

“The American Policy Forum has launched the ‘truth be told’ campaign which is a national effort to organize support for educators like Matthew who seek to teach and accurate and inclusive history is the curriculum. We’re here to say that no educator should be fired, decertified, disciplined, harassed, subjected to violence, or death threats because they seek to educate their students about systemic racism, and other forms of discrimination,” Cho said.

She said it was important to her that the AAPF representative appears at the appeal Tuesday.

“We understand that local decision-makers need to make their decision that we hope will be the right decision. And we will be here to support Matthew at every step of the way to say that no teacher should be punished for teaching the truth about our past and our present in order to learn from our past mistakes to improve our country,” she said.

“I’m still puzzled as to why I’m here,” Hawn said in response to a question during his press briefing pic.twitter.com/d00hMn0Csh — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 13, 2021

Hawn said he is excited about the hearing and hopes it turns out in his favor.

“This is my home. This is a great place. There are great people here. My family’s here,” he said.

The terminated teacher added that there are positives that have come out of this experience and that’s the people he’s met.

“If I need I could ask a great poet to come speak to our creative writing class or if we have a journalism class, I made friends with an award-winning author and if we have questions about our legal system, especially in the areas of civil rights, with Sumi and Kim, those are great resources to have for a teacher,” He said.

Hawn said he is eager to get back to teaching for the Sullivan County school system because it’s where he graduated from and it is his home community which he hopes to improve.

“I’m still puzzled as to why I’m here. You know, my students and I have had difficult conversations about a lot of things in contemporary issues over a decade,” he said. “I fully expect to be reinstated.”

News Channel 11 will have full coverage of the hearing Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Blountville both on-air and online.