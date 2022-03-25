KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The location of a local nonprofit has been bought out by the City of Kingsport, and city officials say it could pave the way for new housing in the area.

According to a release from the Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority (KHRA), 829 Myrtle Street was purchased from previous owners on March 23. The site previously hosted Hunger First, a nonprofit dedicated to connecting the local homeless population with critical resources.

New construction on the site will serve to expand affordable housing for the elderly and disabled and may be made possible through Tennessee Housing Development Agency funds.

Photo: WJHL

Twelve individual units are planned for the site, with potential other work in adjoining properties as well. While Hunger First will no longer operate on the site, the release says the city is hard at work to connect previous visitors with resources.

“Social workers from the City of Kingsport and the United Way of Greater Kingsport, representatives from The Salvation Army of Kingsport and other officials have been working for months to connect individuals on the property with supportive services,” the release says. “These groups will continue to work with the community to connect people in the neighborhood and beyond with available services.”

On March 7, Hunger First posted to the organization’s Facebook page announcing the building on Myrtle Street would no longer be its home. Hunger First said at the time that the nonprofit was facing “opposition in locating a brick and mortar building.”

The director of Hunger First, Michael Gillis, is currently involved in legal battles with the City of Kingsport after filing a $1 million lawsuit following his 2020 arrest. Gillis is alleging that he was the victim of “brutal treatment” at the hands of three Kingsport Police Department officers.

The arrest was captured on video and came after reported unrest between the city and the shelter. That lawsuit has been stayed in court pending the resolution of Gillis’ criminal charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, illegal parking and failure to obey a lawful order. Gillis was last scheduled to appear in court on that charge in November 2021.